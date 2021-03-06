Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Saud Ali
HIE HQ

Team Management Web App Concept

Saud Ali
HIE HQ
Saud Ali for HIE HQ
Hire Us
  • Save
Team Management Web App Concept illustration color behance employees team management dribbble best shot dribbble uidesign webapp webdesign app uiux figma ux design minimal design ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers,
Today I would like to share the Team Management Web App Concept, we tried to keep it clean, minimal, and easy to use without any distractions.

Have a product idea? Write to us at hi@hiehq.com

See our
Website | Instagram | Behance

HIE HQ
HIE HQ
Hire Us

More by HIE HQ

View profile
    • Like