PC Part Picker Simulation

Problem :
Build a PC could be tricky, especially when you are new on that world.
Challenge :
Helping a newbie in PC Building world to build their PC, as easy as possible
Final Output :
as a good PCMR guy, i created this design, where user can pick their PC Part based on user usage, whether it is for gaming, productivity, etc. the program would automatically created a list of component that's needed, based on your answer in the question. so you don't have to worry about picking the wrong component for the wrong usage.
What do you think? Let me know!
