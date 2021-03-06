PC Part Picker Simulation

Problem :

Build a PC could be tricky, especially when you are new on that world.

Challenge :

Helping a newbie in PC Building world to build their PC, as easy as possible

Final Output :

as a good PCMR guy, i created this design, where user can pick their PC Part based on user usage, whether it is for gaming, productivity, etc. the program would automatically created a list of component that's needed, based on your answer in the question. so you don't have to worry about picking the wrong component for the wrong usage.

