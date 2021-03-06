Imam Fajar

PC Part Picker Simulation product design saas mobile saas design electronic product saas mobile app design mobile ui mobile app intel nvidia pc game gaming pc gaming pc simulation pc part mobile
Problem :
Build a PC could be tricky, especially when you are new on that world.

Challenge :
Helping a newbie in PC Building world to build their PC, as easy as possible

Final Output :
as a good PCMR guy, i created this design, where user can pick their PC Part based on user usage, whether it is for gaming, productivity, etc. the program would automatically created a list of component that's needed, based on your answer in the question. so you don't have to worry about picking the wrong component for the wrong usage.

