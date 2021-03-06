Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Smart Home

Smart Home vector smart home iot app app design mobileapp smarthome icon minimal design ux ui
Hello friends!

Today I’m glad to share with you my new design concept. This is an application for Smart Home system. You can connect the devices and appliances at your home so they can controll with your mobile.

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Posted on Mar 6, 2021
