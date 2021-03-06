Trending designs to inspire you
Hello friends!
Today I’m glad to share with you my new design concept. This is an application for Smart Home system. You can connect the devices and appliances at your home so they can controll with your mobile.
Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
