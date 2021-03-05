Fotios Pechlivanis

DIYveloper - Logo Proposal

Fotios Pechlivanis
Fotios Pechlivanis
  • Save
DIYveloper - Logo Proposal logodesign identity branding logo design logo icon abstract design illustrator
Download color palette

This is a concept logo for DIYveloper.

The mark is an abstract symbol and an abbrevation "DIYv".

DIYveloper is an educational platform for learning everything about robotics and computer science related content.

Fotios Pechlivanis
Fotios Pechlivanis

More by Fotios Pechlivanis

View profile
    • Like