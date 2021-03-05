DIYveloper - Logo Proposal

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a concept logo for DIYveloper.
The mark is an abstract symbol and an abbrevation "DIYv".
DIYveloper is an educational platform for learning everything about robotics and computer science related content.