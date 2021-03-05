Valentis is an international pharmaceutical company that is constantly progressing and growing every day. Implementing the latest technologies, developing and manufacturing food supplements, medical devices and herbal products in the field of natural health.

My aim was to improve user experience and design a new fresh-looking modern and unique website that would represent company vision, services and innovative products.

Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/113967845/Valentis-Website

Check the live version here:

https://valentis.com/

Created at Critical