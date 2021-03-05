Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I will raster to vector logo vector trace illustration redraw sketch or photo!
I'm a Professional Graphics designer I've Experience after 7 years of Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop work. Vector tracing, Logo design, Redrawing, Banner, Book cover design, Cartoon, Hand drawing, Building Illustration, etc.
We in no way use automated vectoring vector trace centers as they do now not produce ideal smooth vector traces. So our vector tracing images will no longer have any jagged lines, irregularities, or distortions. We constantly pay interest for all satisfactory details and layout the equal vector trace in your photograph.
A few snapshots with a lot of gradients may not be appropriate for vector tracing. Therefore we strongly suggest all clients contact us before placing an order for this vector tracing gig. Then I will evaluate the feasibility and will generate a custom provide for each activity.
Note: Please usually touch me and dispatched the artwork earlier than you vicinity the ORDER. Orders located without contacting are not added and not refunded.
Thanks for viewed my Vector Tracing service.
T-shirt design : www.teshirtplace.wordpress.com
Fiverr : www.fiverr.com/tajen17
Upwork : www.upwork.com/freelancers