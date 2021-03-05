I will raster to vector logo vector trace illustration redraw sketch or photo!

I'm a Professional Graphics designer I've Experience after 7 years of Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop work. Vector tracing, Logo design, Redrawing, Banner, Book cover design, Cartoon, Hand drawing, Building Illustration, etc.

We in no way use automated vectoring vector trace centers as they do now not produce ideal smooth vector traces. So our vector tracing images will no longer have any jagged lines, irregularities, or distortions. We constantly pay interest for all satisfactory details and layout the equal vector trace in your photograph.

A few snapshots with a lot of gradients may not be appropriate for vector tracing. Therefore we strongly suggest all clients contact us before placing an order for this vector tracing gig. Then I will evaluate the feasibility and will generate a custom provide for each activity.

Note: Please usually touch me and dispatched the artwork earlier than you vicinity the ORDER. Orders located without contacting are not added and not refunded.

Thanks for viewed my Vector Tracing service.

T-shirt design : www.teshirtplace.wordpress.com

Fiverr : www.fiverr.com/tajen17

Upwork : www.upwork.com/freelancers