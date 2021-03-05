Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lucchini Johann

P for William Pedersen - Architype Alphabet Project

Lucchini Johann
Lucchini Johann
Hire Me
  • Save
P for William Pedersen - Architype Alphabet Project type typo 36daysoftype architecture design architect architecture clean design alphabet johannlucchini art direction illustration typography graphic design
P for William Pedersen - Architype Alphabet Project type typo 36daysoftype architecture design architect architecture clean design alphabet johannlucchini art direction illustration typography graphic design
Download color palette
  1. Letter P.png
  2. Letter P2.png

P for William Pedersen, inspired by the Petersen Museum. A lot of work on this building to clean and retouch all the structure of the automotive museum in Los Angeles

Swipe to see the original building photographied by © Meriç Dağlı

Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.

More to come... See you soon!
________

I am open to new projects! contact@johannlucchini.com

Instagram I Website

Lucchini Johann
Lucchini Johann
Branding, Graphic Design & Illustration in Paris, FR.
Hire Me

More by Lucchini Johann

View profile
    • Like