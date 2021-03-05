P for William Pedersen - Architype Alphabet Project

P for William Pedersen, inspired by the Petersen Museum. A lot of work on this building to clean and retouch all the structure of the automotive museum in Los Angeles

Swipe to see the original building photographied by © Meriç Dağlı

Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.

More to come... See you soon!

________

I am open to new projects! contact@johannlucchini.com

Instagram I Website