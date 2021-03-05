Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Meghdeep Sarkar

BOOK

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar
  • Save
BOOK book cover minimalistic interior minimal illustration simple illustration vector illustration primary colors bookmark illustration art illustration patterns geometric design geometric bookshop bookstore books book
Download color palette

A simple illustration, based on the experience of reading books. I believe nothing can replace the experience of reading a physical book, that's the feeling that inspired this illustration.

I'm available for hire,
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

You can also find me on : Instagram | LinkedIn

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar

More by Meghdeep Sarkar

View profile
    • Like