Tangerine App Redesign

Tangerine App Redesign
  1. Redesign.png
  2. Frame 6.png
  3. Frame 8 (2).png
  4. Frame 7 (1).png

Hello, hello!
I present to you a redesign attempt born from a lot of frustration on the recent update.

Prototype Link: https://www.figma.com/proto/h5URHaTi31dXSZL4k567kt/Projects?node-id=102%3A131&scaling=min-zoom&page-id=25%3A0

Feedback and comments are always welcome!

Available for freelance and collaboration! Find me at:
Email: a913lee@gmail.com
LinkedIn: Allison Lee
❤️

Hello, hello!🤭
