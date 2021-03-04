Tangerine App Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello, hello!
I present to you a redesign attempt born from a lot of frustration on the recent update.
Prototype Link: https://www.figma.com/proto/h5URHaTi31dXSZL4k567kt/Projects?node-id=102%3A131&scaling=min-zoom&page-id=25%3A0
Feedback and comments are always welcome!
Available for freelance and collaboration! Find me at:
Email: a913lee@gmail.com
LinkedIn: Allison Lee
