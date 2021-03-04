Ajit RG
Hybreed

Pettch - A Mobile App Design for Mumbi based Pet care Company

Ajit RG
Hybreed
Ajit RG for Hybreed
Hire Us
  • Save
Pettch - A Mobile App Design for Mumbi based Pet care Company appdesign mobile app design app pets mobile design mobile app mobile uidesign ui design hybreed wearehybreed
Download color palette

Hello,
A moody shot from us to you. ;) A work that was done in 2019.
We loved working with Pettch team on this one. Hybreed helped Pettch with it's mobile application UI design for their vendor and pet owners App.
About Pettch-
Pettch is the Leading Source of all Pet Care needs. Quality Products, Fascinating Appointments, Educational Blogs & More From Verified Vendors, Pet Parents & Experts.
Thanks to the Viral, Founder of Pettch for his trust to handover the project to us & our team which did a great job. :p
Press L if you like this one!
Thanks!

Hybreed
Hybreed
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Hybreed

View profile
    • Like