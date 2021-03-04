Pettch - A Mobile App Design for Mumbi based Pet care Company

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello,
A moody shot from us to you. ;) A work that was done in 2019.
We loved working with Pettch team on this one. Hybreed helped Pettch with it's mobile application UI design for their vendor and pet owners App.
About Pettch-
Pettch is the Leading Source of all Pet Care needs. Quality Products, Fascinating Appointments, Educational Blogs & More From Verified Vendors, Pet Parents & Experts.
Thanks to the Viral, Founder of Pettch for his trust to handover the project to us & our team which did a great job. :p
Thanks!