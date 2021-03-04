Trending designs to inspire you
Hi there!
It’s time to share one more of our recent projects with you. Immerse Education offers short academic programs in the best British universities, such as Cambridge and Oxford.
The company has delivered over 2 500 courses for teenagers from all over the world. We redesigned the platform’s main page, adding an eye-catching video to make an awesome first impression.
For this project, we created:
UX/UI design
Have a project in mind? Contact us at https://northell.design