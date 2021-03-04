Leonard Ugorji

SwiftPal Payment - 3D

Leonard Ugorji
Leonard Ugorji
  • Save
SwiftPal Payment - 3D web design cool dope new 3d artist art 3d art 3d illustration 3d modeling 3d payment
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!

Excited to share my first 3D Illustration.

Hit the "L" button to show some love
Cheers!

---
Let's work together:
leonardugorji@gmail.com
Follow me on Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Mar 4, 2021
Leonard Ugorji
Leonard Ugorji

More by Leonard Ugorji

View profile
    • Like