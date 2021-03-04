Good for Sale
Syeda Junia

3D Bunk Bed

3D Bunk Bed furnishings frames fabric dresser double detailed cushion covering couch cloth cabinet bunk bed blanket bedroom set bedroom bed sheet bed 3d models 3d
Price
$49
Good for sale
Features:

01) High-quality polygonal model.
02) V-Ray materials applied.materials are correctly named.you can change or apply new materials. materials are V-Ray-(3.60.03 renderer ).
03) 3ds Max models are grouped for easy selection, and objects are logically named for ease of scene management.
04) The model does not include any background & scenes used in preview images.
05) Mattress object unwrapped UV (non-overlapping).
06) No extra plugins are needed for this model.

File Formats:

01) 3ds Max 2014 V-Ray
02) 3ds Max 2017 V-Ray
03) OBJ (Multi Format+material library)

Note: Lights, cameras are not included.

