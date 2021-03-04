3D Bunk Bed

Features:

01) High-quality polygonal model.

02) V-Ray materials applied.materials are correctly named.you can change or apply new materials. materials are V-Ray-(3.60.03 renderer ).

03) 3ds Max models are grouped for easy selection, and objects are logically named for ease of scene management.

04) The model does not include any background & scenes used in preview images.

05) Mattress object unwrapped UV (non-overlapping).

06) No extra plugins are needed for this model.

File Formats:

01) 3ds Max 2014 V-Ray

02) 3ds Max 2017 V-Ray

03) OBJ (Multi Format+material library)

Note: Lights, cameras are not included.