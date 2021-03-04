Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pen & Mug

Julep cocktail bar

Pen & Mug
Pen & Mug
Hire Me
  • Save
Julep cocktail bar nashville bar logo custom type weekly logo challenge restaurant logo logo design brand design branding design restaurant herbs goodtype lettering branding logo bar cocktail bar cocktail mint julep
Julep cocktail bar nashville bar logo custom type weekly logo challenge restaurant logo logo design brand design branding design restaurant herbs goodtype lettering branding logo bar cocktail bar cocktail mint julep
Julep cocktail bar nashville bar logo custom type weekly logo challenge restaurant logo logo design brand design branding design restaurant herbs goodtype lettering branding logo bar cocktail bar cocktail mint julep
Julep cocktail bar nashville bar logo custom type weekly logo challenge restaurant logo logo design brand design branding design restaurant herbs goodtype lettering branding logo bar cocktail bar cocktail mint julep
Download color palette
  1. julep-drib1.jpg
  2. julep-shopfront-drib.jpg
  3. julep-3.jpg
  4. julep-4.jpg

A lot of friends say “we should open a bar!”

But when those friends happen to be an expert mixologist and a grower of organic, flavor-packed herbs, the result is something extra special: Julep cocktail bar.

Pen & Mug
Pen & Mug
Brand & web design for food/bev industry
Hire Me

More by Pen & Mug

View profile
    • Like