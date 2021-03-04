Mahdy Hasan Hridoy

Quadrant Eye | Identity Design | Brand Identity | Logo Branding

Mahdy Hasan Hridoy
Mahdy Hasan Hridoy
Hire Me
  • Save
Quadrant Eye | Identity Design | Brand Identity | Logo Branding identity branding logo trends 2022 gradient logo modern logo brand identity design identity design identity brand logo branding branding design brandlogo graphic design logodesign idenity logo design brand identity logomark logotype logo branding
Download color palette

Quadrant Eye | Identity Design | Brand Identity | Logo Branding ------------------------------------------------ CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

Gmail: mhpersonal2001@gmail.com WhatsApp: +8801998544481

Thank You.

Mahdy Hasan Hridoy
Mahdy Hasan Hridoy
Senior Brand & Advertising Designer
Hire Me

More by Mahdy Hasan Hridoy

View profile
    • Like