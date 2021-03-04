MovinUp: Real Estate App

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Here's the latest from my design sandpit. I've been looking at property lately, and decided to have a crack at putting together a results page to give my creative engine a bit of oil as well.
The images are just random houses from around Nottingham that I pulled from Rightmove, and the little graphic on the mortgage calculator came from unDraw.
Cheers.