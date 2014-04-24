Alex Tass, logo designer

Bay residences logo design

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Bay residences logo design house houses home real estate sunrise sunset sun water sea residential complex house houses housing bay golf dock marina bayfront homes residences logo logo design design
Download color palette

Logo design symbol for a bay residences complex. WIP.
Full vector, only solid colors, no gradient involved.

What do you think?

Check out my 2014 logo-folio http://goo.gl/8S2ipm
Visit my portfolio website www.alextass.com

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
Hire Me

More by Alex Tass, logo designer

View profile
    • Like