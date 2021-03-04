Purrweb UI

Fitness App

Fitness App sport health animation excercise running coach training wellness fitness workout startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Hi, everyone! This is our recent attempt to design a fitness app 🏋️‍♂️ Users can see their upcoming workouts, their heart rate, and watch video tutorials.

🏃‍♀️The first screen is the main screen of the app. There’s a list of workouts and video tutorials. Users can see the difficulty and how much time the workout takes. The second screen shows the user’s heart rate during the workout.

🍑 For this app, we used a light background color to create a contrast with the content, and color-coding for users’ rates.

🔥 This app allows users to monitor their condition during workouts.

Created by Julia Vakulenko

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

