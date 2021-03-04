🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hi, everyone! This is our recent attempt to design a fitness app 🏋️♂️ Users can see their upcoming workouts, their heart rate, and watch video tutorials.
🏃♀️The first screen is the main screen of the app. There’s a list of workouts and video tutorials. Users can see the difficulty and how much time the workout takes. The second screen shows the user’s heart rate during the workout.
🍑 For this app, we used a light background color to create a contrast with the content, and color-coding for users’ rates.
🔥 This app allows users to monitor their condition during workouts.
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Julia Vakulenko
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜