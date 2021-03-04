The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi, everyone! This is our recent attempt to design a fitness app 🏋️‍♂️ Users can see their upcoming workouts, their heart rate, and watch video tutorials.

🏃‍♀️The first screen is the main screen of the app. There’s a list of workouts and video tutorials. Users can see the difficulty and how much time the workout takes. The second screen shows the user’s heart rate during the workout.

🍑 For this app, we used a light background color to create a contrast with the content, and color-coding for users’ rates.

🔥 This app allows users to monitor their condition during workouts.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Julia Vakulenko

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜