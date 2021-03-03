Leonard Ugorji

Burger Landing Page

Leonard Ugorji
Leonard Ugorji
  • Save
Burger Landing Page web ui flat vector collection burger burger king order food delivery service landing food illustration food foodie ux minimal
Download color palette

Landing page design exploration for Burger delivery.
Do you like it? Press "L"

----
Leonardugorji@gmail.com
Twitter
Cheers!

Leonard Ugorji
Leonard Ugorji

More by Leonard Ugorji

View profile
    • Like