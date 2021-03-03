Good for Sale
Artist's 💩 Show

Artist's 💩 Show pink scream funny wine night reception exhibition show gallery art interior shit artist building architecture design vector 2d isometric illustration
Isometric Modern Art Gallery Interior

Inspired by: Artist's Shit by Piero Manzoni, 1961

