O for Juan O’Gorman - Architype Alphabet Project

36daysoftype abstract type design minimal alphabet art direction typography graphic design
O for Juan O’Gorman, mexican architect who designed the Central Library of the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Swipe to see the original building photographied by © ProtoplasmaKid

Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.

More to come... See you soon!
