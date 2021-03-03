O for Juan O’Gorman - Architype Alphabet Project

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
O for Juan O’Gorman, mexican architect who designed the Central Library of the National Autonomous University of Mexico.
Swipe to see the original building photographied by © ProtoplasmaKid
Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.
More to come... See you soon!
I am open to new projects! contact@johannlucchini.com
Instagram I Website