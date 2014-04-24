The Cyprium Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Cyprium is an Mediterranean-Italian inspired restaurant located in the heart of downtown Chicago.
The name originates from the latin root of copper - originally mined on the island of Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. In the future, I hope to incorporate copper foil stamping to give the brand a high-end look, while staying true to its historical and cultural references.