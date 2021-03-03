Good for Sale
Mersad Comaga

swan logo

Mersad Comaga
Mersad Comaga
Hire Me
  • Save
swan logo clean white blue waves water peace love swan minimal bird simple classic negative space branding illustration animal mark logo

Swan Logo Design

Price
$600
Buy now
Available on logoground.com
Good for sale
Swan Logo Design
Download color palette

Swan Logo Design

Price
$600
Buy now
Available on logoground.com
Good for sale
Swan Logo Design

Minimal and classic swan logo design available in my store.

Mersad Comaga
Mersad Comaga
logo design & illustration
Hire Me

More by Mersad Comaga

View profile
    • Like