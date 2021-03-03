Shaun

Shaun
Shaun
Leruo Logo futura helvetica entrepreneur south africa startup logo website logo design logo
My design journey started here - working on a logo for a personal fintech project (hence the green colour) that I am working on. It's been a fun journey since and look forward to growing more from here. Took me a while till I picked a shade of green that I licked but I love this one wholeheartedly.

Shaun
Shaun

