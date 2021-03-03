Shaun

AM Cassandre Inspiration

AM Cassandre Inspiration design shapes geometric design inspiration inspired cassandre
Recently discovered the work of AM Cassandre and decided to play around with some shapes and this was the end result. My next challenge will be to add some colour.

Available for work & to just connect:

Posted on Mar 3, 2021
