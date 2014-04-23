Trending designs to inspire you
Here is a shot of a logo for a sermon series called Heart of God. The series takes a look at king David and how he was a man after God's own heart. The logo plays off the king and warrior aspects of David's life. The logo was created in illustrator and photoshop.