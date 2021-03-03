Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniel Sun
heartbeat

online courses: home page

Daniel Sun
heartbeat
Daniel Sun for heartbeat
Hire Us
  • Save
online courses: home page edtech education e-learning landing page product page product design web design
Download color palette

Hello everyone. It's spring time, the love is in the air and it gets me going!

Welcome another new shot, but this time for a contemporary art edtech platform. While creating it, I tried showing the mood behind modernity with a particular font pair and dynamic composition. Although, I wanted to include the old-fashion style as well... So, I added the appropriate background texture and additional graphic elements.

What do you think of this one? Let me know in the comments!

Want to know more about Heartbeat and take a peek behind the scenes? Visit our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram for daily office life pics.

heartbeat
heartbeat
Hire Us

More by heartbeat

View profile
    • Like