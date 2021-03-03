healthy food delivery website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.
This bright concept I made for service for healthy food delivery.
With this colors I want to show that green could be not only for health food but a for modern, for something new, something attractive to young auditory.
Thank you for watching. Your likes and comments will help me to improve my skills