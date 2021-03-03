The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, guys! How are you? We are here with a new shot — Cake Bakers app. It’s an app for cake makers 👩‍🍳

🧁 An app is necessary for collecting orders, track revenue and the order statue. You can order a cake by clicking on the link in the app and immediately make a payment.

🍰 The first screen shows the product categories and a list of possible cakes to order. On the second screen — the manufacturer's personal account. At the very top — the total balance with the received funds. You can check which orders have already been paid for and which have not yet been paid for. The list of regular customers is visible.

🍭 To focus on the important elements we used a gradient of soft lilac and peach colors. The main color of the screen is white, because It allows bright elements to be even more contrasting. This combination intuitively resembles something sweet, such as marshmallows or cotton candy. This supports the customer's desire to buy a cake.

🎂 An app is the ability to make a purchase of a cake in four clicks. The customer just needs to click on the link and make a payment in a convenient way.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Anastasia Miklashevich

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜