Mohamad azizi
Duxica

Google Podcast Redesign Concept

Mohamad azizi
Duxica
Mohamad azizi for Duxica
Hire Us
  • Save
Google Podcast Redesign Concept dark ui minimal appdesign app redesign mobile ui podcast
Google Podcast Redesign Concept dark ui minimal appdesign app redesign mobile ui podcast
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble.png
  2. Dribbble.png

Hi everyone
Google podcast redesign concept

Hope you like it

View all tags
Posted on Mar 3, 2021
Duxica
Duxica
Hire Us

More by Duxica

View profile
    • Like