Parrillada Tecleña | Social media content design

Parrillada Tecleña | Social media content design
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png
  3. 3.png
  4. 4.png

Parrillada Tecleña is a restaurant and bar based in the city of Santa Tecla in El Salvador, we worked closely with them in the making of digital arts for distribution on Facebook and Instagram with three main themes: Food, live music, and sports, all under a conceptual line that denotes the freshness and modernism of the brand.

With our work, we contributed to the general look of the brand in the graphic style, intending to bring a fresh and modern style that responds to new trends in the market.

The client provided the photographs.

