Parrillada Tecleña | Social media content design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Parrillada Tecleña is a restaurant and bar based in the city of Santa Tecla in El Salvador, we worked closely with them in the making of digital arts for distribution on Facebook and Instagram with three main themes: Food, live music, and sports, all under a conceptual line that denotes the freshness and modernism of the brand.
With our work, we contributed to the general look of the brand in the graphic style, intending to bring a fresh and modern style that responds to new trends in the market.
The client provided the photographs.