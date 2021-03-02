Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Liza Feurtado

North Star Insurance UX/UI

Liza Feurtado
Liza Feurtado
  • Save
North Star Insurance UX/UI homepage ui responsive website insurance branding and identity stars uxui ux branding
Download color palette

An on-demand responsive website that's easy to navigate and optimized to purchase and manage insurance online.

I designed a smooth, digital experience and refreshed the brand’s identity to make insurance understandable and appealing for the young consumer base.

Liza Feurtado
Liza Feurtado

More by Liza Feurtado

View profile
    • Like