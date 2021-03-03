Project Management Dashboard UI Exploration

Trending designs to inspire you
Hope everyone having a great day. Here is today shot. This shot is an exploration for UI Design for Project Management Dashboard. Please share your honest feedback and if you like what you see, don't forget to hit that small HEART ICON and if you want to see more ideas directly in your feed, please follow me.
