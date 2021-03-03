Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
AR Shakir
Redwhale

Project Management Dashboard UI Exploration

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
Project Management Dashboard UI Exploration modern flat ui cards ui admin theme user dashboard admin dashboard admin panel cms crm dashbaord project management ui design time log activity flat dashboard dashboard design dashboard ui dashboard management project ui
  1. Project Management Dashboard.png
  2. Project Management Dashboard Alt Colors.png

Hell Dribbble Family
Here is today shot. This shot is an exploration for UI Design for Project Management Dashboard.

Redwhale
Redwhale
    • Like