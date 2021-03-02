Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mudassir Wamiq

I will do creative and unique product box packaging design

Thanks for contemplating me for your project.

I have over 5 years of experience in Product Box Packaging Design. A Creative, Professional and Unique Packaging or 3D Mockup is the perfect chance to make the desired first impression on your target audience.

I'll be glad to help you with

Creative Product Box Packaging Design / Carton
Box with dielines
Die cut Labels
Clear ( transparent ) label
Amazon, AliExpress and eBay Label and 3d Mockup
3d Mockup of Professional and Unique Product Box Packaging Design

Professional, Creative and Unique Product Box Packaging Design helps your brand or business, Make the perfect first impression, Improve brand loyalty among the Domestic & International market, Boost sales on Amazon, AliExpress and eBay with 3D Mockup

Upon completion you will get:

Product Box Packaging Design
Pixel-perfect and print-ready files
Photo-realistic 3D mockup
3D MOCKUP IN (JPEG, PNG and PDF) format

