Life in a town - Summer breeze ( PS )

This is my illustration named"Life in a town",
hope u like it~
小镇生活：
温柔的微风，清凉了小镇热烈的夏天~
站酷上整理的这个项目:
https://www.zcool.com.cn/work/ZNTMyMzgyODA=.html
This project on Behance :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121501003/LIFE-IN-A-TOWN
Behance | Instagram | Zcool | Weibo