TextMagic Dashboard

TextMagic Dashboard ui design web application modern clean blue insights report campaign sms web design web app dashboard user experience user interface ux ui
Hi Everyone 👋,

I am back with more posts, I have been working recently on a couple more projects and I can't wait to share them with you.

Today, I am sharing the dashboard for the TextMagic application, which helps businesses create SMS campaigns and get reports.
I hope you like the design!

Thank you!!

cristiandmain@gmail.com

Connect with me on LinkedIn

Follow me on Dribbble and Behance.

I am just designing products you love.
