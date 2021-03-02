TextMagic Dashboard

Hi Everyone 👋,

I am back with more posts, I have been working recently on a couple more projects and I can't wait to share them with you.

Today, I am sharing the dashboard for the TextMagic application, which helps businesses create SMS campaigns and get reports.

I hope you like the design!

Thank you!!

=======================================

If you like what I do and interested in hiring me, please send me an email: cristiandmain@gmail.com

Connect with me on LinkedIn

Follow me on Dribbble and Behance.