Venusian Art Gallery

Andreea Alexandra Stela Juduc - Lady V
Venusian Art Gallery shop figma gallery sculpture mobile mobile app dark theme app ios android art adobe illustrator creative concept design
Hello, beautiful people!

Are there any traditional artists here? Give a shout-out if so. Whether it's an YES or a NO, I give you this minimalist concept for an art gallery mobile app. As a traditional artist, I keep my muse close and that was the start for this concept "Venusian. Integrate your muse everywhere."

Any thoughts? If so, do not hesitate to like the concept or say your mind!😊

