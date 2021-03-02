Venusian Art Gallery

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello, beautiful people!
Are there any traditional artists here? Give a shout-out if so. Whether it's an YES or a NO, I give you this minimalist concept for an art gallery mobile app. As a traditional artist, I keep my muse close and that was the start for this concept "Venusian. Integrate your muse everywhere."
Any thoughts? If so, do not hesitate to like the concept or say your mind!😊
Get in touch with us contact-us@assist.ro Website • LinkedIn • Twitter