Herm the Younger

Nostalgia Forever — Album Cover

Herm the Younger
Herm the Younger
Hire Me
  • Save
Nostalgia Forever — Album Cover animation illustration typography album artwork loop animated album cover vaporwave synthwave lp ep album cover
Nostalgia Forever — Album Cover animation illustration typography album artwork loop animated album cover vaporwave synthwave lp ep album cover
Nostalgia Forever — Album Cover animation illustration typography album artwork loop animated album cover vaporwave synthwave lp ep album cover
Download color palette
  1. Nostalgia-Forever-Gowe-Animated-Album-Cover.mp4
  2. Gowe-Nostalgia-Forever-Neon-Typography.jpg
  3. Nostalgia-Forever-Gowe-Album-Cover.jpg
  4. Gowe-Nostalgia-Forever-Synthwave-Album-Cover.jpg

Album cover for Gowe's Nostalgia Forever, released in 2020.
Animation by Felix von Líska.

About HTY

Herm the Younger is an artist and designer from the UK.
To inquire about an album cover commission, please contact h@hermtheyounger.com.

Nostalgia-Forever-Gowe-Animated-Album-Cover.mp4
70 MB
Download
Herm the Younger
Herm the Younger
Artist & Designer
Hire Me

More by Herm the Younger

View profile
    • Like