My Remedy Dashboard Design

Hi Dribbblers!

Worked on the dashboard of the My Remedy product. We did the branding, product UX/UI design using design sprint, and marketing website. My Remedy is a joint-venture between local producers, cannabis experts, and trusted dispensaries, which uses high-powered technology to take the guesswork out of finding, buying, and trying cannabis.

I hope you guys like it.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

