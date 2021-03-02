Siggi Baldursson

DarkMode Watch UI Screen

Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
Hire Me
  • Save
DarkMode Watch UI Screen alarm clock music player ui health icons user interface design dark mode minimal simple dark ui dark darkmode apple watch apple watch design watch app watch watch ui clean ui
DarkMode Watch UI Screen alarm clock music player ui health icons user interface design dark mode minimal simple dark ui dark darkmode apple watch apple watch design watch app watch watch ui clean ui
Download color palette
  1. Comp 3_Scaled_1.mp4
  2. Watch Dark UI 01.png
  3. Watch Dark UI 02.png

Hey gang! 🏀

Thought It would be interesting to see a dark-mode version of the Watch UI I created a few days ago (see rebound).

What do you think?

Press "L" if you like it 🔥
All feedback welcome and appreciated.
Thanks for viewing!

4516430a10bfc5aaa6f55cae542f20fa
Rebound of
Watch UI Screens
By Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
— Product Designer keen on Usability ⤵
Hire Me

More by Siggi Baldursson

View profile
    • Like