Hi!

I decided to try a new style in drawing this illustration. I wanted to enhance a dark mood of the work, that’s why I used the following techniques:

⠀

🔸 negative space to catch the spirit of the night;

🔸 dimmed colors;

🔸 dramatic lightning;

🔸 approach to the forms also intensifies the atmosphere of the work.

⠀

Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKB1_g_AkiB/

and here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJoGBuMgVN9/

you will find the drawing process, ask questions – I would be happy to answer!

⠀

So what do you think of the illustration?