Hi!
I decided to try a new style in drawing this illustration. I wanted to enhance a dark mood of the work, that’s why I used the following techniques:
⠀
🔸 negative space to catch the spirit of the night;
🔸 dimmed colors;
🔸 dramatic lightning;
🔸 approach to the forms also intensifies the atmosphere of the work.
⠀
Here:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CKB1_g_AkiB/
and here:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CJoGBuMgVN9/
you will find the drawing process, ask questions – I would be happy to answer!
⠀
So what do you think of the illustration?