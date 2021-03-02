Ilya Boyko

Vampire

Vampire night composition dark wolf mystic vampire bright color illustration character
Hi!

I decided to try a new style in drawing this illustration. I wanted to enhance a dark mood of the work, that’s why I used the following techniques:

🔸 negative space to catch the spirit of the night;
🔸 dimmed colors;
🔸 dramatic lightning;
🔸 approach to the forms also intensifies the atmosphere of the work.

Here:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CKB1_g_AkiB/
and here:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CJoGBuMgVN9/
you will find the drawing process, ask questions – I would be happy to answer!

So what do you think of the illustration?

Posted on Mar 2, 2021
