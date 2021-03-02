Beauty Services App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Howdy, guys? We’re happy to share with you the design we made for an app that helps users search for beauty services 💅

💄 Users can see different specialists on the map of their city or in the list, and filter them. After users get the services, they can rate the specialists.

💇‍♀️ On the left screen, you can see the search screen with emoji-filters. Users can search by keywords — it can be a specialist’s name. They can filter the specialists’ services, prices, and ratings. On the right screen, there’s a specialist’s profile. Users can see the main info about the specialist, their price list, pictures of works, and location. They can also chat to discuss details.

☂️ We wanted to make this beauty app gender-neutral, so we used a combination of dark purple and bright mint — these colors are not associated with a particular gender.

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

