Purrweb UI

Beauty Services App

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Beauty Services App stylist style salon haircut makeup massage manicure marketplace service beauty startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Beauty Services App stylist style salon haircut makeup massage manicure marketplace service beauty startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Beauty Services App stylist style salon haircut makeup massage manicure marketplace service beauty startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Shot.png
  2. Dribbble Tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Howdy, guys? We’re happy to share with you the design we made for an app that helps users search for beauty services 💅

💄 Users can see different specialists on the map of their city or in the list, and filter them. After users get the services, they can rate the specialists.

💇‍♀️ On the left screen, you can see the search screen with emoji-filters. Users can search by keywords — it can be a specialist’s name. They can filter the specialists’ services, prices, and ratings. On the right screen, there’s a specialist’s profile. Users can see the main info about the specialist, their price list, pictures of works, and location. They can also chat to discuss details.

☂️ We wanted to make this beauty app gender-neutral, so we used a combination of dark purple and bright mint — these colors are not associated with a particular gender.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like