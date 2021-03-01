Sahiba Ali

I will do photoshop editing background removal and retouching

1. Background removal and adjustment of Level, Contrast, Color, Curves, Hue / Saturation, and Exposure Balance, etc
2. Image editing resolution enhancement, resizing
3. Body Slimming
4. Remove double chin, Teeth whitening, fix eye bags, and hair correction
5. Wedding photo editing and image retouching
6. Eye-catching profile photo
7. Product photo editing and image retouching for catching more customers on E-commerce website
you can contact me on Email
syedsahibaali110@gmail.com

