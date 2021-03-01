Brand new landing page — Real estate marketing tool for agents

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey Dribbblers, how is going? 🏀
I'm ready to show Brand new landing page conception for https://www.dscribe.ai/ (now https://agently.com/)
What Client Say: Current web experience is not a true reflection of brand identity.
Task: Rethink Brand Identity Design 🔥
About DSCRIBE / Agently 😎
DSCRIBE / Agently helps real estate agents reach the right people, create better content, automate marketing, and more. SaaS bring your audience data, marketing channels, and insights together so you can reach your goals faster — all from a single platform.
🔥New Brand Communication Strategy and New Visual Identity Solution:
I used the Universe metaphor to show how real estate agent can Work at New Principles in a Dynamic World of Change and rise their small businesses with DSCRIBE / Agently. Functional minimalism, strong typography, contrasting colors, dynamic collages — all visual elements nudges customers the confidence switching to the new way of working.
