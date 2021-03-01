GOOD–IDEA® homepage

Trending designs to inspire you
Sharing more of my Brand Identity Design & digital Art Direction for GOOD–IDEA® Studio Co. — a creative studio and film production trio that launched 2021 in Vancouver, BC Canada. Here some explorations for their homepage.
Shout outs to Juan for doing the web development and bringing it to live!
Hit '❤️' to send some love.