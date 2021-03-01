Lea Schwegler

Lea Schwegler
Lea Schwegler
GOOD–IDEA® homepage logo design logo minimal typogaphy digital design digital brand identity brand design creative direction art direction web design website design website home screen homepage
Sharing more of my Brand Identity Design & digital Art Direction for GOOD–IDEA® Studio Co. — a creative studio and film production trio that launched 2021 in Vancouver, BC Canada. Here some explorations for their homepage.

Shout outs to Juan for doing the web development and bringing it to live!

