Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tom Owen

Motion Sports Marketing Logo

Tom Owen
Tom Owen
  • Save
Motion Sports Marketing Logo tom owen typography minimal abstract logo dot halftone halo orange blue marketing sports motion art direction graphic design
Download color palette

This flying M logo was created as part of an identity design proposal for a sports marketing company. Custom glyphs for the logotype were created and complementary hues help to cause an optical vibration suggesting movement.

Tom Owen
Tom Owen

More by Tom Owen

View profile
    • Like