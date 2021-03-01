Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cristian Dragos
Hero Branding

Cristian Dragos for INK9 Creative Agency
Hero Branding
Hey everyone! Here's the logo from another branding project called Hero.
This time we have a typographic logo that reflects the idea of the name, using the first letter H to illustrate the Superman pose.
Follow our team for more and if you like our work, let's have a talk: contact@ink9.com

Posted on Mar 1, 2021
Creating unique designs for unique customers.
