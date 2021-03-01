Dan Blessing | Design Shark®

Burlington Black Hawks Lacrosse Club

Dan Blessing | Design Shark®
Dan Blessing | Design Shark®
Hire Me
  • Save
Burlington Black Hawks Lacrosse Club vector illustration logo design illustration custom wordmark logotype hawk logo type design branding sports branding icon design custom typography lacrosse lacrosse logo mascot logo sports mascot black hawks hawk vector
Download color palette

Official identity for the Burlington Black Hawks of the TLL. This concept isn't revolutionary, but created a version that is unique to the new
Tewaaraton Lacrosse League. Burlington is a city located in Ontario and is also part of the Hamilton metropolitan area which produces more than half of Canada’s steel. Therefore, I incorporated a hexagon shaped steel bolt in the head area.

The Tewaaraton Lacrosse League is a new elite Amateur lacrosse league located in Ontario, Great Lakes region. “Tewaaraton” is the Mohawk and Iroquois’ name for the sport of lacrosse that dates back 1,000s of years.
__________
Website | Instagram | Behance

Dan Blessing | Design Shark®
Dan Blessing | Design Shark®
Concept-driven branding for the sport & corporate industries
Hire Me

More by Dan Blessing | Design Shark®

View profile
    • Like