Burlington Black Hawks Lacrosse Club

Official identity for the Burlington Black Hawks of the TLL. This concept isn't revolutionary, but created a version that is unique to the new
Tewaaraton Lacrosse League. Burlington is a city located in Ontario and is also part of the Hamilton metropolitan area which produces more than half of Canada’s steel. Therefore, I incorporated a hexagon shaped steel bolt in the head area.
The Tewaaraton Lacrosse League is a new elite Amateur lacrosse league located in Ontario, Great Lakes region. “Tewaaraton” is the Mohawk and Iroquois’ name for the sport of lacrosse that dates back 1,000s of years.
