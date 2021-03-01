Patrick He

Color pen package design

Patrick He
Patrick He
Hire Me
  • Save
Color pen package design packaging design package design packaging package
Color pen package design packaging design package design packaging package
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 全图.jpg

This is a practical and functional packaging. Create an outer package that looks like a hue ring and moves like an umbrella. Not only can you save space but also you can refer to the color number.

See more works in
www.patrickhe.co.uk
or email me for collaborate:
patrickhe722@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Mar 1, 2021
Patrick He
Patrick He
Graphic Designer Typeface Designer
Hire Me

More by Patrick He

View profile
    • Like