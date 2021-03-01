Color pen package design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
This is a practical and functional packaging. Create an outer package that looks like a hue ring and moves like an umbrella. Not only can you save space but also you can refer to the color number.
www.patrickhe.co.uk
or email me for collaborate:
patrickhe722@gmail.com