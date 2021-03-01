Javasloth Studio

Malta Venture Logo

Javasloth Studio
Javasloth Studio
  • Save
Malta Venture Logo logo mark camping logo logo design camping compass logo compass malta venture logo
Download color palette

Logo designed for a venture and camping club in Malta.
See full case study at javasloth.com/portfolio-item/maltaventure/

Javasloth Studio
Javasloth Studio

More by Javasloth Studio

View profile
    • Like